ANDOSCIA, GERALD (JERRY) A.
73, passed away February 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Fay (Laks) Andoscia. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Felix and Margaret (DiTommasso) Andoscia.
He was the loving father of Rachel B. Andoscia and her husband Joseph Rotondo, Michael D. Andoscia and his wife Sophia, and Deborah Andoscia-Mamula and her husband Nicholas Mamula; grandfather of four; brother of Terry Andoscia Sr.; and cousin of Anthony DeSimone.
Mr. Andoscia served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and often reaffirmed his dedication to a country he loved. He was the co-owner of Antone Auto Body for over 45 years. Mr. Andoscia was extremely proud of the business he built with his cousin, best friend and business partner, Anthony (Tony) DeSimone. Together, Jerry and Tony founded and grew a respectable business well-known to the Providence community for its fine reputation, customer satisfaction and the many charitable contributions to underserved organizations. Jerry's generosity, loyalty, humor and humble nature will be greatly missed by all of his customers and friends.
In addition to Mr. Andoscia's passion for his business, he also enjoyed working outdoors, playing cards with his buddies on the weekends at the local social club and spending time with his family.
At his request, funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02903.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2020