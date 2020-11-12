1/1
Gerald Burns Middlemiss Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Middlemiss, Jr., Gerald Burns
71, of Warwick, died on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was the husband of Marsha Jane (Nelson) Middlemiss and a son of the late Gerald Burns Middlemiss Sr. and Ruby (Saunders) Middlemiss.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Gerald Burns Middlemiss III (Kathie), Jodie Marie Middlemiss, and Kimberly Jean Middlemiss, his brother, Brian Middlemiss, his sisters, Sandra Zoglio, Julie Sabetta, and Denise Gibbons, and eight grandchildren.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Visitation from 9-11AM. Interment at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved