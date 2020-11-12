Middlemiss, Jr., Gerald Burns71, of Warwick, died on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was the husband of Marsha Jane (Nelson) Middlemiss and a son of the late Gerald Burns Middlemiss Sr. and Ruby (Saunders) Middlemiss.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Gerald Burns Middlemiss III (Kathie), Jodie Marie Middlemiss, and Kimberly Jean Middlemiss, his brother, Brian Middlemiss, his sisters, Sandra Zoglio, Julie Sabetta, and Denise Gibbons, and eight grandchildren.His Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Visitation from 9-11AM. Interment at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown.