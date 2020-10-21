NORIGIAN, GERALD G., ESQ.
86, of Boynton Beach, FL and Warwick, RI, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband for 40 years of Lillian (Del Greco) Norigian. Born in Providence, he was the devoted son of the late Bedros "Peter" and Satenig (Proodian) Norigian.
Gerald was a practicing attorney for over 60 years before retiring.
Besides his wife Lillian, he was the loving grandfather of the late Nicholas R. Moll; dear brother of Zaven Norigian, the late Deacon Avedis Edward Norigian, Marion "Mary" Der Vartanian and R. Carol Norigian; and loving uncle of several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
