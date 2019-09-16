|
RAZEE, Gerald H.
Cumberland,
Gerald H. Razee, 92, passed away on Saturday in the Grandview Nursing Center, Cumberland. He was the beloved husband of Mary F. (Mooney) Razee, they have been married for 67 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to Gerald's Life Celebration to be held beginning with Visiting Hours on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 4 PM to 7 PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 16, 2019