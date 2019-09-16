Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Razee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald H. Razee


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald H. Razee Obituary
RAZEE, Gerald H.
Cumberland,
Gerald H. Razee, 92, passed away on Saturday in the Grandview Nursing Center, Cumberland. He was the beloved husband of Mary F. (Mooney) Razee, they have been married for 67 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to Gerald's Life Celebration to be held beginning with Visiting Hours on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 4 PM to 7 PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
Download Now