89, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Memorial West Hospital holding hands with his beloved wife, the late Rose Cohen Max Broman, who passed away only minutes prior. They were married for 64 years. Born in Providence, a son of the late Irving and Rae (Rabinowitz) Broman, he had lived in Pembroke Pines for 25 years, previously living in Warwick. He was a linen and domestic buyer for various RI department stores for 15 years and was an agent for New York Life Insurance Co. in RI for 25 years, retiring in 1994. Gerald was a WW-II Army veteran, serving in the Far East Special Services shows. He was known as "Balancing Broman, the Human Seal" in the show On The Midway. He was a member of Touro Fraternal Association, a former member of Temple Torat Yisrael, and a member of the Reparatory Theater Club of Century Village in Pembroke Pines. Devoted father of Stephen Broman of North Kingstown and Donna Goldstein and her husband, Richard, of Bonita Springs, FL. Dear brother of Rhoda Zaidman and the late Arline Greenberg. Loving grandfather of Sydney, Robert, and the late Mark Goldstein. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Remarkable Music Room & Resource Center, c/o House of Hope CDC, 3188 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886 or Camp JORI, Wakefield, RI. Shiva will be directly following the services. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
