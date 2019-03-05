Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI
View Map
Gerald J. "Jerry" Defusco

Gerald J. "Jerry" Defusco Obituary
DEFUSCO, GERALD J. "Jerry"
70, died Saturday. Father of Paul E. and Janice R. DeFusco; brother of Kenneth R. DeFusco, Virginia S. Maher and the late Raymond L. DeFusco and Maureen M. McDonnell, He also leaves his companion of 22 years, Meredith A. Cherry.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Ave. For full obituary visit www.theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
