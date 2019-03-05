|
DEFUSCO, GERALD J. "Jerry"
70, died Saturday. Father of Paul E. and Janice R. DeFusco; brother of Kenneth R. DeFusco, Virginia S. Maher and the late Raymond L. DeFusco and Maureen M. McDonnell, He also leaves his companion of 22 years, Meredith A. Cherry.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Ave. For full obituary visit www.theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019