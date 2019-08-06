Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Gerald J. Poirier


1951 - 2019
Gerald J. Poirier Obituary
POIRIER, Gerald J.
Woonsocket,
Gerald J. Poirier, 67, passed away on Sunday surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Donna V. (Magnan) Poirier. They have been married for the past 45 years.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Gerald's Life Celebration beginning with Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 5 PM to 7 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Hospice Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
