PITCHER, GERALD KENNEDY

82, of Wakefield, RI, died peacefully on October 18, 2020 surrounded by his wife, Kathy, and two daughters, Debbie Steele and Leslie Henebry. He is also survived by his sons-in-law Rich Steele and Mark Henebry and grandchildren Bailey and Kristen Steele, two cousins and many friends.

Gerry was born on October 29, 1937 to Frances Kennedy Pitcher Davis and Gould Simmons Pitcher. He was raised in Danielson, CT and graduated from Killingly High School. He graduated from Yale University and received a M.S. in engineering from Columbia University. He began his career as Lieutenant JG in the Navy and then worked as a mechanical engineer in several companies along the east coast.

Gerry loved all racquet sports and played a fine game of tennis and paddle tennis. Gerry also enjoyed the outdoors (especially bird watching), water sports, woodworking, music and volunteer work.

Although Gerry struggled with Alzheimer's disease the last years of his life, he never lost his kind, gentle spirit, his sense of humor, and acceptance of life's challenges.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to contribute to the National Audubon Society or Community 2000 Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1161, Charlestown, RI 02813

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.



