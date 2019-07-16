|
|
BRENNER, GERALD M.
80, of Woonsocket, died July 15, 2019 after battling Parkinson's for over a decade, in Landmark Medical Center Woonsocket. He was the husband of Marjory (Miller) Brenner whom he married on June 23, 1963. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Morris and Sylvia (Pullman) Brenner.
Mr. Brenner was a graduate of Woonsocket High School class of 1956, received a B.A from URI in 1960 where he was also a member of its' Golden Grads Committee and received his Law Degree from Suffolk University in 1965. He was an attorney and partner for many years with the firm Zimmerman, Roszkowski & Brenner. In 2015, he was honored for being admitted to the RI Bar Association for fifty years. He was proud to have represented many clients in both state and federal courts in RI and MA. In 1984, he was admitted to appear in the United States Supreme Court.
Along with his wife Marjory, he is survived by his four sons, Jeffrey Brenner, Esq. and his wife Elizabeth Brenner, Esq. of Barrington, Dr. Richard Brenner and his wife Dr. Andrea Brenner of Bethesda, MD, Todd Brenner and his wife Dr. Lauren Brenner of Waltham, MA, and Dr. Jay Brenner and his wife Larissa of Manlius, NY; his brother, Henry Brenner of Fargo, ND; his sister, Zita Kaplan of Delray Beach, FL; as well as eight grandchildren, Rebecca, Matthew, Alexis, Talia, Caleb, Jared, Hudson and Skylar.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 AM in Congregation B'nai Israel, 224 Prospect St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in the B'nai Israel Cemetery, Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chevra Kadisha and the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. The family will observe Shiva at 230 Highland Corporate Dr., Apt 203, Cumberland, RI 02864. Wednesday, 6-8 PM; Thursday, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM; and Friday 2-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woonsocket Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 154, Woonsocket, RI 02895 or Friends of B'nai Israel Cemetery, P.O. Box 250, Slatersville, RI 02876.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 16, 2019