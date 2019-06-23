|
|
DEITCH, GERALD M.,
97, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Smith) Deitch. Born in Middletown, CT, he was a son of the late William and Rose (Berman) Deitch.
Mr. Deitch was a WWII veteran, serving in the US Army 102nd Infantry Division in Europe. He attended the University of Rhode Island and worked in the retail furniture business throughout his career. He was an avid, lifelong golfer and former member of West Warwick, Valley, and Crestwood Country Clubs.
Besides his devoted wife he is survived by his son, Clifford (Sandra) of Narragansett and daughters, Leslie Gomes of Barrington and Stacy Deitch of Sandpoint, ID; stepdaughters, Ericka Ross of Providence and Lisa Ross of Seekonk, MA; and by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was the loving brother of the late Elaine (Deitch) Stone and Perry Deitch.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 25th at 10:30 AM in Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick, RI. Donations may be made to Button Hole Golf or Shriners of RI. Shiva will be private. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019