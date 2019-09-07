Home

Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
8:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
333 Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
View Map
Gerald M. Lorden Obituary
LORDEN, GERALD M.,
age 83, of Cole Farm Road, Warwick, passed away at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was the husband of Carol A. (McAloon) Lorden for 61 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Charles D. and Ruth M. (Schmidt) Lorden.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters and four sons, Mary Jane Lorden of Hopkinton, Kathleen A. Dunn of Manchester, NH, Gerald M. Lorden, Jr. of Portsmouth, Daniel M. Lorden of Sagle, ID, Carolyn E. Gingras of Warwick, Gary E. Lorden of Chicago, IL, and David M. Lorden of Norton, MA; fifteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a brother, Peter M. Lorden of Warwick. He was the brother of the late Carl D. Lorden.
His funeral will be held on Monday, September 9, at 8 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Holy Family Home, 979 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
