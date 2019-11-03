|
85, of Cumberland, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Joyce) O'Neill. They were happily married for 25 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Leo and Louise (Bertolini) O'Neill. Gerry was an army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Chapter 3, Korean War Veterans. He was one the founders of The ARC of Blackstone Valley where he had served as President of their board and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was also very active and served on the board for Avatar. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Gerald O'Neill Jr. and his wife, Melissa, Michael O'Neill and his wife Rhonda, his step-children, Corrie Rosa and her husband David, and David McPhail and his husband Peter LaTorre. He also leaves his grandchildren, Daniel Ryan, Brandon, and Michael O'Neill, Mary Melissa Lane, David, Erin, and Cam Rosa. He was the father of the late Kathleen O'Neill. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, November 6th at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours Tuesday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations to The ARC of Blackstone Valley, 500 Prospect Street, Pawtucket, RI, 02860. A special thanks to the staff and health care workers for the extraordinary care Gerry received during his time at the RI Veteran's Home. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
