MORRIS, GERALD R.
78, of Charles Street, Barrington, died peacefully at home on November 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
His Funeral will be held on Monday November 25, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 7:15 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 8:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 23, 2019