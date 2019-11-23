The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:15 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Saint Luke Church
Washington Road
Barrington, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald R. Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald R. Morris Obituary
MORRIS, GERALD R.
78, of Charles Street, Barrington, died peacefully at home on November 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
His Funeral will be held on Monday November 25, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 7:15 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 8:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now