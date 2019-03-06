|
DeGIULIO, SR., GERALD T.
On Saturday, March 2nd, Gerald T. DeGiulio, Sr. of Warwick, Rhode Island passed away surrounded by family and friends. Born on September 15th, 1962 Gerald was a devoted son to John and Lillian (Connelly) DeGiulio.
Of all of his accomplishments, his most proud moment in life was marrying his wife Jane (Cardillo) DeGiulio and raising his three sons Gerald Jr., Mitchell and Joseph.
Gerald's greatest passions revolved around his sons, family, and friends. He will be fondly remembered as a man who encouraged those around him to live life to its fullest and reminded us all to "enjoy it." Gerald was a strong, proud, and good man that was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
A 1981 graduate of Toll Gate High School, Gerald enjoyed and excelled as a member of the school's wrestling team and was an All-State selection. Gerald received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Rhode Island. He went on to pursue a successful 30 year career in the insurance industry, highlighted by his ownership of DeGiulio Insurance Group in Warwick. Gerald was an active member of the Independent Insurance Agencies of Rhode Island. His legacy and business will continue under the leadership of his eldest son, Gerald T. DeGiulio, Jr.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Jane (Cardillo) DeGiulio, his three sons, Gerald Jr, Mitchell, and Joseph DeGiulio; his father John DeGiulio, brother Michael DeGiulio and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends. He is sadly preceded in death by his loving mother Lillian and brother John Jr. DeGiulio.
Funeral Saturday, March 9th at 10:30am from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd., Warwick. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours: Friday, March 8th 4-8pm. Memorial donations in memory of Gerald can be made to the () PO BOX 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019