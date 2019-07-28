Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
8:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Avenue
North Providence, RI
Gerald V. "Jerry Jack" Rubino

Gerald V. "Jerry Jack" Rubino Obituary
RUBINO, GERALD V. "JERRY JACK",
passed away July 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and children.
He was the son of the late Vincent and Clara (Izzo) Rubino; beloved husband of Karen M. (Fiore) Rubino; devoted father to his daughter Kerri L. Rubino and sons Gerald V. Rubino Jr. and his wife Dawn, and Kevin J. Rubino and his wife Jessica; cherished grandfather of Jared, Justin, and Max. He also leaves his two dogs, Buddy and Lily, whom he loved dearly.
As a musician for over 50 years, Jerry was greatly admired for his musical talents, and remembered for his warm personality and kind heart. He also had a passion for sports and coaching by serving as a Manager for the North Providence East Little League for 19 years, and a Coach for the North Providence Youth Basketball Association for 7 years. Jerry will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and all who loyally followed his music throughout the years.
Visitation will be held Monday, 4-7 p.m. with funeral services Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. from the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:15 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, followed by burial in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Family Home c/o St. Anthony Church, 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence, RI 02904.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019
