RUBINO, GERALD V. "JERRY JACK",
passed away July 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and children.
He was the son of the late Vincent and Clara (Izzo) Rubino; beloved husband of Karen M. (Fiore) Rubino; devoted father to his daughter Kerri L. Rubino and sons Gerald V. Rubino Jr. and his wife Dawn, and Kevin J. Rubino and his wife Jessica; cherished grandfather of Jared, Justin, and Max. He also leaves his two dogs, Buddy and Lily, whom he loved dearly.
As a musician for over 50 years, Jerry was greatly admired for his musical talents, and remembered for his warm personality and kind heart. He also had a passion for sports and coaching by serving as a Manager for the North Providence East Little League for 19 years, and a Coach for the North Providence Youth Basketball Association for 7 years. Jerry will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and all who loyally followed his music throughout the years.
Visitation will be held Monday, 4-7 p.m. with funeral services Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. from the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:15 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, followed by burial in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Family Home c/o St. Anthony Church, 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019