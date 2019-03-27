REVEREND HUSSEY, GERALD W.

72, Pastor Emeritus of St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Little Compton, and St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, Tiverton, died Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Born in Providence, a son of the late Walter J. and Evelyn (Hobin), he attended Barrington elementary schools and Barrington High School, all located in the town of Barrington.

In preparation for the priesthood, he studied at Providence College and at Pope John XXIII Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts. He was ordained a priest on November 4, 1978 at St. Brendan Parish in Riverside by the Most Reverend Kenneth A. Angell.

Father Hussey served as assistant pastor at St. Luke Parish, Barrington (1978-81); Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, West Warwick (1981-82); Mary, Mother of Mankind Parish, North Providence (1982-91); and at St. Augustine Parish, Providence (1991-96). In 1996, he was appointed pastor of St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Little Compton. In 2000, Father Hussey also assumed the pastorate of St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, Tiverton, while remaining pastor of St. Catherine of Siena. Father served at St. Catherine of Siena and St. Madeleine Sophie until his retirement as Pastor Emeritus of both parishes in 2017.

Father Hussey also served as a member of the diocesan Catholic Cemeteries Board.

During his retirement, Father Hussey resided at his home in Newport and assisted at area parishes.

Father Hussey had dual citizenships for the United States of America and Ireland. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was vested as a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem.

He is survived by three brothers, Walter J. Hussey Jr. and his wife Julie of Rowley, MA, twin brother, John G. Hussey and his companion Katherine E. Elliott of Boston, MA and Captain Robert M. Hussey USMM and his wife Lynn Sluiter of Addison, VT; a sister, Nancy K. Hussey R.N. of Barrington; sister-in-law, Kathleen Riley of Narragansett; eight nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Brian F. Hussey and uncle of the late Captain Brian F. Hussey Jr. USMC.

Visitation will be on Friday March 29, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Catherine of Siena Church, 74 Simmons Road, Little Compton followed by a Parish Mass at 4 p.m.

A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Father Hussey's soul will be offered on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. St. Luke Church, 108 Washington Road, Barrington. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are by the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019