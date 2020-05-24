The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Geraldine A. "Geri" (Messa) Cerra

Geraldine A. "Geri" (Messa) Cerra Obituary
CERRA, GERALDINE A. "GERI" (MESSA)
73, of Cranston, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home in Cranston survived by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of John P. Cerra Jr. They were married for the past 52 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Caroline (Lanni) Messa. Geri was the manager at Comet Cleansers for many years until her retirement. Besides beloved husband, she is survived by her loving dog Bentley. Geri was also the sister of the late Lorraine Campopiano and Robert Messa.
Her funeral services were private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020
