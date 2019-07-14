|
CALABRESE, GERALDINE B. (Gannon)
84, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Nicholas J. Calabrese. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Beatrice (Smith) Gannon.
She was the loving mother of Kathleen Calabrese of Whittier, NC, Patricia Krueger and her partner Michael Kehew of Narragansett, RI., and Stephen Calabrese and his wife Rita of Hope, RI. She was the sister of James Gannon, Kathleen Darlington and the late Carol Kane, Francis and Dennis Gannon.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 9am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. Visitation Monday July 15, 2019 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Disease, 225 N Michigan Avenue, 17th floor, Chicago, IL 60601 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019