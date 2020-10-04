Fontaine, Geraldine

Geraldine "Gerry" Fontaine, 72, passed away peacefully at home, September 7, 2020. Originally from Pawtucket, Geraldine was a proud Air Force Veteran who spent the last few years of her life living in North Carolina with family.

Geraldine was the daughter of the late Alfred Sr. and Irene (Silva) Borge and the sister of the late Alfred Jr and Natalie Borge.

Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Legner and Alysia Fontaine, her grandchildren, Ashley Tashian, Stephen Bourgeois, Madysen Moroney, and many great-grandchildren.

No services will be held. A bench has been dedicated in her memory at Roger Williams Park's Botanical Center. If you would like to send donations or flowers please contact the family directly.



