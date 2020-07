Or Copy this URL to Share

102, died peacefully on Monday, June 29th. She was loving wife of the late Abraham Lisker, mother of Gordon and the late David Lisker. She was also the grandmother of Livia Lisker-Blount and Alexia Watts and great grandmother of John and Tanner. The burial will be private.



