DOLCE, GERALDINE M. "GERRI" (RICCIO)
78, of Johnston passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday August 15, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of fifty-eight years to James A. Dolce. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Christopher) Riccio. Geraldine was the Town Controller, for the Town of Johnston for over twenty years prior to her retirement. Her passion was spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she is survived by loving children, James A. Dolce, Jr. and his wife Leslie of Boston, MA and Jeffrey M. Dolce and his wife Karin of North Kingstown. She was the cherished grandmother of Alex J. Dolce, Eric R. Dolce, Kyle M. Dolce, and Adam J. Dolce. Geraldine was the sister of Carol Tacelli and her husband Bill of North Providence and Florida and the sister-in-law of Arthur Dolce Jr. and his wife Linda of Warwick and Joy Maurice and her husband Arthur of Groton, CT. She is also survived by her two nieces Denise Principe and her husband David and Stacy Landi and her husband Anthony. Geraldine also leaves behind a host of longtime friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Entombment will be in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum, in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITNG HOURS are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gerri Dolce in support of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Research at MGH and mailed to the Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, Att. K. Wojcicki. Donations can also be made online at,giving.massgeneral.org. Please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of Gerri or Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 18, 2019