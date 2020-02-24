|
McCoy, Geraldine M.
105, of East Providence, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Steere House. She was the wife of the late Francis W. McCoy. Born in East Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Healey) O'Donnell. Mrs. McCoy was a teacher for the Diocese of Providence and the East Providence School Department before she retired. She was a communicant of St. Margaret's Church in Rumford. She leaves five children, Kathleen McCoy and her fiancé Frank McGarry of Albany, NY, John "Jack" McCoy and his wife Katherine of Warwick, Kevin McCoy and his wife Deborah Jones of Medfield, MA, Bob McCoy and his wife Carlene of Warwick and Maureen MacCuish and her husband Derek of Montreal, nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. She was the sister of the late Rev. Brendan O'Donnell, Mary Beattie, Elizabeth O'Neill and Roberta Edwards. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Margaret's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Rumford. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday 4-8. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to, Hope Hospice of Rhode Island, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 or St. Jude's Research Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For a complete obit visit www.PERRYMCSTAY.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2020