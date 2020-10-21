1/1
Gerard Benoit
Benoit, Gerard
("Pep", "Uncle G", "Gej"), 86 passed on Oct 17, 2020, He worked at Texas Instruments as a slitter for 33yrs. Gerard was a proud Navy veteran. He is survived by a son, Leo Benoit (Judy), daughters, Deborah
Jackson (Archie), Monica Benoit, K. Lee Brown and Valerie Benoit. Siblings, Janet Tormey, Violette LeMay, and Constance Bessette. Pepere of 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Brother of the late Edouard Benoit, Elaine Darbyshire and 4 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 22nd from 4pm until 7pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Burial private. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia Society in honor of his great nephew Ricky Oldrid. Thekeefefuneralhome.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
