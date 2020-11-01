McKenna, Gerard E.,
92, of Tuscola Avenue, died Friday, at Cherry Hill Manor. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen (Power) McKenna, they were married for 68 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late James J. and Margaret T. (Kelly) McKenna.
Gerard was a 1945 graduate of La Salle Academy, he then served our nation honorably in the US Army during WWII. After serving for his country, he was a 1951 graduate of Providence College. Upon completion of his studies, he worked as a heavy equipment salesman for JJ Gregory & Son for many years before his retirement.
Gerry was a past President of the Shamrock Society of North Providence, he coached youth basketball and was involved in youth scouting. An avid camper, he attended the Wulamat Campground in Bristol, NH for many years with his family.
In addition to his wife Mary Ellen, he leaves four sons, Gerard E. McKenna of Providence, William M. McKenna (Ret. Chief Cranston FD) of Cranston, Kevin P. McKenna and his wife Laurie of North Providence, John L. McKenna (Ret. Chief East Greenwich FD) and his wife Janice of North Providence, two daughters, Maureen A. Del Sesto and her husband William of North Providence, and Kathleen T. Marciano of North Providence, twelve grandchildren, Amanda Blount, William Del Sesto, Caitlin Bucci, Kyle Marciano, Jason Marciano, Nicole Poulin, Kevin P. McKenna, II, Michael McKenna, Brian McKenna, Colleen McKenna, Shannon McKenna, and John McKenna, II, and seven loving great grandchildren. He was the father of the late James J. McKenna, and brother of the late James J. McKenna, Helen Gardiner, A. Ursula Murphy, and Mary M. Hart.
In lieu of flowers, donations to La Salle Academy Presidents Fund, 612 Academy Ave., Providence, RI 02908 in his memory would be appreciated.
Due to concerns of public health all services are private at the request of the family. For online condolences, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com