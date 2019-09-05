The Providence Journal Obituaries
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Gerard L. Moran Obituary
MORAN, GERARD L.
87, of Anthony Road, Barrington, died peacefully on September 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann (Ferreira) Moran.
Born in Bronx, NY, a son of the late Patrick T. and Alicia (Howden) Moran from Ireland, he lived in Barrington for 45 years.
Mr. Moran was an industrial engineer in the medical manufacturing field.
Gerard was a communicant of St. Luke's Church. He was a member of the Service Core Retired Executives (SCORE).
Mr. Moran was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
Besides his wife Elizabeth Moran of 63 years, he is survived by four children, Cheryl A. Williams and her husband Bob of Seekonk, MA, Carol J. Moran-Carroll and her husband Charles of Barrington, Kevin T. Moran and his husband Christopher of Washington, D.C. and Melissa E. Barrett and her husband Mark of Warwick; six grandchildren, Eric Williams, Kate Williams-Aiello, Ryan Miranda, Stephanie Williams, Connor Barrett and Summer Barrett and one great granddaughter, Violet Williams. He was the brother of the late Thomas Moran, Alicia Moran and Violet Regan.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 9 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Nayatt Road, Barrington. Calling hours are Friday 4-7 p.m. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
