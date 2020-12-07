O'Reilly, Gerard M.
98, passed November 23rd at Grandview Nursing Home, Cumberland, RI. He was born in Argentia, Newfoundland, Canada
on September 20, 1922 to Dennis and Clara (Powers) O'Reilly. He was the loving and devoted husband of Catherine "Kitty" O'Reilly for 71 years until her recent passing this October.
He is survived by his loving children, Marsha Pisaturo and her husband Vincent of Narragansett; Dennis and his wife Maureen of Lincoln. Gerry was pre-deceased by his daughter, Patti Ann O'Reilly. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of Matthew DeFusco and his wife Paige Costigan; Michael DeFusco and his wife Elizabeth.
He was the proudest great-grandfather to Jack, Alec, Teddy, Colton, and Brody. He was predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Richard O'Reilly. He was a very proud uncle to his many nieces and nephews from Newfoundland and Boston, Massachusetts.
A Mass to celebrate Gerard and Catherine's life together is being planned. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private service will be held from Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Avenue, Lincoln. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com