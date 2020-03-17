|
93, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Claire (Bouley) Poulin. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Peter and Regina (St. Jean) Poulin. Gerard was an army veteran of World War II and a member of the music ministry at Our Lady of Consolation parish for more than 30 years. He worked as a plasterer for many years before retiring. He is survived by his children, Daniel Poulin and his wife Chris, Joanne Bolinger, David Poulin, Lawrence Poulin, Thomas Poulin and his wife Annette, Christine Carney and her husband Jim, Gerard Poulin and his wife Mary Grace, Michelle Cerrone and her husband Donald, Michael Poulin, Peter Poulin and his wife Marcy, Lisa Poulin, his son-in-law, Dan Clancy, his sister, Rose Silva, 22 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Denise Brissette, Lori Poulin, and Jason Poulin and the brother of the late Louise Domenici, Theresa McManus, Gloria Auclair, and David Poulin. He was also the father in-law to the late Clara Poulin and Stephen Bolinger. In light of the growing coronavirus crisis, the Funeral Mass has been canceled. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI, 02860, in memory of Gerard, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
