Antin, Gertrude "Trude"
93, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin Antin. Born in the Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Esther and Nathan Silver.
All who knew Trude would be touched by her special gifts of kindness, sense of humor, wisdom, and inclusion, making everyone who came in contact with her feel so special. She lived for her family and spread joy and love. She especially enjoyed the times with her grandchildren teaching, reading, and playing with them while stretching their imagination. Trude was extremely talented. She wrote poetry and enjoyed participating in many recreational sports and activities such as golf, tennis, ceramics and painting. Trude was a member of Temple Torat Yisrael and its Sisterhood.
She is survived by her sons, Norman (Gail) Antin of Burke, VA, Frank (Allyson) Antin, Lewis (Jo-Ann) Antin, each of Cranston, her daughter, Ellen (Barry) Golden of East Greenwich, a brother, Jack (Barbara) Silver of Florida; and her 8 grandchildren, Brian, Douglas, Elizabeth, Ethan, Jonathan and Jacob Antin and Mitchell and Eddye Golden. Trude was the sister of the late Bernard Silver.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Temple Torat Yisrael, located at 1251 Middle Road, East Greenwich, RI. Internment following at Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Road, Warwick, RI. Shiva will be observed at 36 Glen Ridge Road, Cranston, RI on Tuesday from 7:00 to 9:00 pm, and Wednesday and Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm.
In Trude's memory, donations may be made to the Edwin and Trude Antin Endowment Fund, Temple Torat Yisrael and to Hope Hospice RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019