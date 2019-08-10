Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Tierney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude D. (Davis) Tierney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude D. (Davis) Tierney Obituary
TIERNEY, GERTRUDE D. (DAVIS)
92, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late James J. Tierney and a daughter of the late Raymond J. and Harriet (McWilliams) Davis.
Gertrude enjoyed her family, spending time with her grandchildren and friends, golfing, traveling, bingo, and following her favorite sports teams. She enjoyed and always approached life with a positive attitude. She was generous of spirit and with her time, which she loved spending with her sister, Paula, and sister-in-law, Mary. The last months of her life were spent at Belleville House, where she was welcomed wholeheartedly by staff and residents alike.
Gertrude was the beloved mother of James J. Tierney, Jr., Matthew P. Tierney (Karen), Paul M. Tierney (Ellen), William M. Tierney (Mei Ling), Maureen K. Tierney (Barry Morris); grandmother of Sean , Casey, Moriah, Keara, Sophia, Gavin, Shane, and Erin; great-grandmother of Allan; sister of Pauline Rapoza, and the late James R. Davis, Robert Davis, and Eleanor Nichols. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 are greatly appreciated. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now