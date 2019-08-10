|
|
TIERNEY, GERTRUDE D. (DAVIS)
92, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late James J. Tierney and a daughter of the late Raymond J. and Harriet (McWilliams) Davis.
Gertrude enjoyed her family, spending time with her grandchildren and friends, golfing, traveling, bingo, and following her favorite sports teams. She enjoyed and always approached life with a positive attitude. She was generous of spirit and with her time, which she loved spending with her sister, Paula, and sister-in-law, Mary. The last months of her life were spent at Belleville House, where she was welcomed wholeheartedly by staff and residents alike.
Gertrude was the beloved mother of James J. Tierney, Jr., Matthew P. Tierney (Karen), Paul M. Tierney (Ellen), William M. Tierney (Mei Ling), Maureen K. Tierney (Barry Morris); grandmother of Sean , Casey, Moriah, Keara, Sophia, Gavin, Shane, and Erin; great-grandmother of Allan; sister of Pauline Rapoza, and the late James R. Davis, Robert Davis, and Eleanor Nichols. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 are greatly appreciated. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019