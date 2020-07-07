THERIAULT, GERTRUDE H.
92, passed away July 2, 2020, having battled and conquered many illnesses and injuries over the years she lost her final battle at West Shore Health Center, her residence since 2012, due to declining health impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
Funeral Thursday at 10:00 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Church, Fair Street, Warwick. Burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visitation Thursday morning 9:00-10:00 AM
For complete obituary please visit: JWSFH.com