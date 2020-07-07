1/1
Gertrude H. Theriault
THERIAULT, GERTRUDE H.
92, passed away July 2, 2020, having battled and conquered many illnesses and injuries over the years she lost her final battle at West Shore Health Center, her residence since 2012, due to declining health impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
Funeral Thursday at 10:00 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Church, Fair Street, Warwick. Burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visitation Thursday morning 9:00-10:00 AM
For complete obituary please visit: JWSFH.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral
10:00 AM
Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St
Cranston, RI 02905
(401) 781-1188
July 6, 2020
Mom ~
I will always and forever love you and miss you!
xo Susie
Susan T Hartington
Daughter
