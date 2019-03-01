|
|
Parkhurst, Gertrude Hatfield
93, of Portsmouth, NH, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wentworth Senior Living in Portsmouth.
She was born on September 15, 1925 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to John Rodney and Marion Vera (Hatfield) Parkhurst.
Trudy was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1943; University of New Hampshire, Class of 1946; Yale University School of Nursing, Class of 1949; and Boston University School of Nursing, Class of 1960, receiving her master's degree in Nursing Administration.
She proudly served her country for over 10 years in the United States Army Nurse Corps, serving during the Korean War. She served for a time at an Army Hospital in Germany, at Togus Veterans Hospital in Maine, at Letterman Hospital in San Francisco, and at hospitals in Battle Creek MI, and in Texas.
At the time of her retirement, Trudy had lived in Rhode Island for many years and was employed at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She had also worked at other hospitals including Mass General Hospital in Boston, Brockton Hospital in MA, and The Miriam Hospital in Providence, serving as a nurse and/or nursing administrator.
Trudy was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Portsmouth, NH. She was an avid reader, loved animals, and enjoyed traveling. She visited many places in Europe, traveled to China, and enjoyed a wonderful trip through the Panama Canal with her sister, Jane. Another memorable journey was to Antarctica, which she enjoyed with her niece, Nancy.
She was predeceased by her longtime friend and companion, Doris Berry, and a number of other close nursing friends.
Survivors include her sister, Jane Richards of Rye; nieces, Nancy Richards (Susan) of Brevard, NC, and Carol Bovee (David) of Dover; nephews, John Richards (Carol) of Peterborough and David Richards (Susan) of Dover; and also many great nieces and nephews.
Services: A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 129 Miller Ave, Portsmouth, NH. Interment will be held in Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth, NH at a future date. Family flowers only please. Memorial contributions may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 129 Miller Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801 and/or to: Yale University School of Nursing, 157 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06510-2100. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2019