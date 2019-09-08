|
DRAINVILLE, GERTRUDE I. (BRANCH)
age 96, passed away in her sleep on August 29, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her husband, and the father of their five children, Ernest J. Camire. She was also the wife of the late Russell Drainville.
Born in Providence on July 17, 1923, the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Mary E. (Spillane) Branch, she spent many years living in the Warwick and East Providence, Rhode Island area.
Gert worked for many years in the Warwick School Department. She enjoyed traveling and involvement in her community and church.
She was blessed with a loving family who were with her until her passing from this life to the next. Her surviving children, Joseph and his wife Joan, reside in Cape Cod, Massachusetts; James and his wife Karen reside in Marshfield, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by two sons, Steven and William Camire, and her only daughter, Valerie Bechard, who resided in Wetumpka, Alabama until her passing in February 2019. Additionally, she so enjoyed her fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren despite the fact that they resided in multiple states including Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Alabama.
Gert was the sister of the late Joseph Branch, Maurice Branch, Edith Venditto, Dorothy Greene, and Patricia McCarthy.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, September 10, with visiting hours from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI. Contributions in her memory may be made to , Memphis, TN. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 8, 2019