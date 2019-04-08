|
Hunt, Gertrude Loyola
Gertrude Loyola Hunt, 94, of Rolling Acres, Cumberland RI, passed on April 5th. She was the daughter of the late CF Police Sgt. John F. Hunt and Gertrude Daley Hunt. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Rita, Frederick J. Charles R., James Leo, J. Raymond, Capt. G. Harold, and Joseph F. Hunt.
Miss Hunt was a communicant of St. Joan of Arc parish, Cumberland, RI
Miss Hunt was a Wire Manufacturing Executive at the former ITT Royal Electric Div. of International Telephone & Telegraph Corp, where she held the position of Corporate
secretary until her retirement. She was also Assistant Secretary of ITT Industrial Products Inc. San Juan, Puerto Rico, a position she held for thirteen years until the company closed in 1980.
Her professional career began at the Royal Electric Company as an accountant. She excelled in Mathematics and her ability was soon noticed and her career grew and prospered when the company was sold and became a division of ITT and she was promoted to Assistant Secretary and Secretary of the Retirement Board. During this period she shaped her work habits of perfection and priorities and was soon elected to the ITT Board of Directors to Corporate Secretary of the new company. A leader, she former the ITT Royal Federal credit Union and was its President and CEO. She also organized the ITT Quarter Century Club and was its' President for five years.
Her professional attributes brought her recognition in the Seventh Edition of International
Register of Profiles 1983 and Worlds Who's Who of Women fifth edition 1980 and
Who's Who of American Women Eleventh edition 1979-1980.
She acknowledged her life as fulfilled, fruitful, rewarding and blessed to be part of a very special close-knit family.
She is survived by a nephew, two nieces and several great nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, April 10th at 8:45am from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Rd, Cumberland. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2019