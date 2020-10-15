1/1
Gian A. Parrella
PARRELLA, GIAN A.
22, of North Providence passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 at RI Hospital. Born in Providence he was the beloved son Michael Parrella and Donna (Ricci) Parrella. Gian was a cashier at Cadillac Lounge and manager for Hope Creamery in Providence.
Besides his parents he was the twin brother of Anthony Parrella and brother of the late Michael Parrella. He also leaves his paternal grandparents Peter Perrella II and the late Margaret "Peggy" (Cacchiotti) Parrella and his maternal grandparents Barbara (Mansolillo) Ricci and the late Julius "Meek" Ricci and many loving aunts, uncles cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church 639 Mount Pleasant Ave. Providence.
Burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine's Church
October 14, 2020
Donna,MIichael & Anthony.
There are no words to express how much our prayers are with you during such a difficult time. Your pain & sorrow are unimaginable however we do believe you all have another angel watching over you.
Dawn & Bryce
Friend
October 14, 2020
Cousin donna and entire family, Our condolences go to all of you at this very difficult time. We are so very sorry and heartbroken for the loss of your beautiful loving son. He will be deeply forever missed and always in our hearts. May he rest in peace. Love cousins Karen and Arthur.
Karen
