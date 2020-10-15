PARRELLA, GIAN A.
22, of North Providence passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 at RI Hospital. Born in Providence he was the beloved son Michael Parrella and Donna (Ricci) Parrella. Gian was a cashier at Cadillac Lounge and manager for Hope Creamery in Providence.
Besides his parents he was the twin brother of Anthony Parrella and brother of the late Michael Parrella. He also leaves his paternal grandparents Peter Perrella II and the late Margaret "Peggy" (Cacchiotti) Parrella and his maternal grandparents Barbara (Mansolillo) Ricci and the late Julius "Meek" Ricci and many loving aunts, uncles cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church 639 Mount Pleasant Ave. Providence.
Burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers.
