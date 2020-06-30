Gidio R. Cambio
CAMBIO, GIDIO R.,
87, passed away June 28, 2020 at home.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Road, Johnston. For complete obituary, visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com.


Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
