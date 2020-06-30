CAMBIO, GIDIO R.,
87, passed away June 28, 2020 at home.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Road, Johnston. For complete obituary, visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
87, passed away June 28, 2020 at home.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Road, Johnston. For complete obituary, visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.