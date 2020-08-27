Our Uncle Gib was loved by his family and extended family so much!

He will be greatly missed by all. Uncle Gib always made our family reunions a lot of fun. He was just a "big kid" always ready to join in the fun activities with the kids. We will hold our fond memories of Uncle Gib close in our hearts and we look forward to being together again one day in heaven with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Our hearts go out to Aunt Marita and all the family members. I am sorry due to COVID 19 we will not be able to attend his services. Please know we are sending lots of LOVE your way/ XOXO George, Katie, Emma & Patty.

Katie Rash

Family