Gilbert F. Devine
1944 - 2020
Devine, Gilbert F.
CPA, 76, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Marita T. (Hanley) Devine to whom he was married 54 years.
Born in Niskayuna, New York he was a son of the late Gilbert and Dorothy (Pierce) Devine. Mr. Devine was a self employed Certified Public Accountant for many years.
Besides his wife he leaves three children, Jeff Devine and his wife Jessica, Kevin Devine and his wife Marissa and Amy Devine, four grandchildren, Allyson, Aidan, Jackson and Aster, one sister, Patricia Muirhead, one sister in law, Anna Devine and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was the brother of the late John "Jack" Devine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 984 Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be private. Contributions in his memory to Amos House, 415 Friendship Street, Providence, RI 02907 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 would be appreciated.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
August 26, 2020
Our Uncle Gib was loved by his family and extended family so much!
He will be greatly missed by all. Uncle Gib always made our family reunions a lot of fun. He was just a "big kid" always ready to join in the fun activities with the kids. We will hold our fond memories of Uncle Gib close in our hearts and we look forward to being together again one day in heaven with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Our hearts go out to Aunt Marita and all the family members. I am sorry due to COVID 19 we will not be able to attend his services. Please know we are sending lots of LOVE your way/ XOXO George, Katie, Emma & Patty.
Katie Rash
Family
August 25, 2020
WILLIAM COLELLO
