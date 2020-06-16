ROY, Gilbert F., Jr.
74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. (Houston) Roy for 52 years. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Gilbert F., Sr. and Flora (Daigle) Roy. Predeceased by his sister, Linda Roy.
Gilbert served in the United States Army Reserve and made a career in the Real Estate industry as both a Broker and Appraiser. He devoted his entire life to his loving family, especially his wife who he adored (AKA Flossie). His favorite pastime was to watch Nascar racing, the Bruins and Red Sox in his garage with his buddies. He belonged to many card leagues, had a love for music, especially his guitar, and was always up for a game of cribbage with his daughter's and grandson. He will be remembered lovingly by all whose lives he has touched over the past 74 years.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves a son, Patrick Roy and his wife, Shirley, of Seekonk; two daughters, Kim Ripley and her husband, Dan, of Pawtucket and Sherri Mercurio and her husband, Ron, of Pawtucket; four grandchildren, Jake Roy and his honorary, Nicole Kenneally, Taylor Roy, Dante Ripley and Nicholas Mercurio; his beloved mother-in-law, Doris Houston of Coventry; siblings-in-law, Dennis, Karen, Elaine, Nancy, Gary and Chuck; his loving neighbors/extended family, the Bejma Family; Paul, Maria, Alexis and Mercedes. Gil also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Services and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence will be private. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 3102, Pawtucket, RI 02861 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. (Houston) Roy for 52 years. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Gilbert F., Sr. and Flora (Daigle) Roy. Predeceased by his sister, Linda Roy.
Gilbert served in the United States Army Reserve and made a career in the Real Estate industry as both a Broker and Appraiser. He devoted his entire life to his loving family, especially his wife who he adored (AKA Flossie). His favorite pastime was to watch Nascar racing, the Bruins and Red Sox in his garage with his buddies. He belonged to many card leagues, had a love for music, especially his guitar, and was always up for a game of cribbage with his daughter's and grandson. He will be remembered lovingly by all whose lives he has touched over the past 74 years.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves a son, Patrick Roy and his wife, Shirley, of Seekonk; two daughters, Kim Ripley and her husband, Dan, of Pawtucket and Sherri Mercurio and her husband, Ron, of Pawtucket; four grandchildren, Jake Roy and his honorary, Nicole Kenneally, Taylor Roy, Dante Ripley and Nicholas Mercurio; his beloved mother-in-law, Doris Houston of Coventry; siblings-in-law, Dennis, Karen, Elaine, Nancy, Gary and Chuck; his loving neighbors/extended family, the Bejma Family; Paul, Maria, Alexis and Mercedes. Gil also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Services and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence will be private. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 3102, Pawtucket, RI 02861 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.