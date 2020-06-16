No words can describe how sorry Jason and I are for the profound loss in your family. Gil was an amazing, sweet, kind man...a great friend and co worker. Family was his world and he will undoubtedly be missed by many. Please accept our heartfelt condolences for your father's passing....may the memories of him bring comfort during this hard time in your lives.

Sincerely,



Jason and Inessa Badger

Inessa and Jason Badger

Friend