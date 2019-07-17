TOURGEE, GILBERT J.

of West Greenwich, RI, 85 years old, peacefully passed on Monday, July 15, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the devoted husband of Joan (Houlihan) Tourgee for the past 62 years. He was born on Knotty Oak Road in Coventry, RI on April 2, 1934 and was the son of the late James Tourgee and Helen Bartlett.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his son, Mark D. Tourgee, Esq., and his wife Lisa (Bovill) Tourgee, as well as his four grandchildren, Alfred Georgio, Olivia Tourgee, Allisa Georgio and Ashley Tourgee, all of West Greenwich, RI. He was the brother of Phyllis Lewis, Janice Cornell, and Carolyn Parente of Coventry, RI Loxi Ellingwood of Hope, RI and Brian Tourgee of North Port, FL and the late Russell Tourgee, Lyn Long and Sharon Pero.

He served during peacetime in the United States Army in Iceland. He was a fifty-year employee for the State of Rhode Island DOT. Additionally, he was a life member of the Lake Mishnock Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a manager and coach for the EWG Little League for over twenty years. Also, he was a longtime member of the Exeter Grange, and spent about twenty years behind the fryolator at the Washington County Fair.

His Funeral Service will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Saturday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EWG LL, PO Box 371, Exeter, RI 02822. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Providence Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019