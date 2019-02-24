|
|
PEMBERTON II, GILBERT
86, passed into eternal life on February 21, 2019. He was the cherished husband of Margaret E. Thomas for almost 36 years.
The funeral will be held on Friday, March 1st at 8:45 from Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman St., Providence, with a Requiem Eucharist at 10 a.m. in Trinity Church, 139 Ocean Ave., Cranston. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours at the funeral home on Thursday, February 28th from 4 to 7 p.m. For full obituary go to www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019