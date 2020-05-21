|
Gallagher, Gilbert W. Jr.
85, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI. For 58 memorable years, Biff was married to his high school sweetheart, Beverley L. (Brown) Gallagher of Warwick, RI. Born in Providence, RI, he was the late Gilbert W. and Florence E. (Mathewson) Gallagher, Sr.
Biff became a Warwick Firefighter in 1956 and had a successful career retiring as Lieutenant in 1981. He was also a member of the Warwick Regular Retired Fire Fighters Association and was proud to have served in the US Navy from 1954-1962. Biff joined Harmony Lodge #9 F.&A.M. and became a Freemason in 1956. He was a member of Scottish Rite and the RI Shriners, where he presided as Potentate in 2000. He was past president of the Shrine 100 Club and the Shrine Marhaba Club. He was a member of the Rubba Shrine Club, a life member and former Commander of the Shriners Legion of Honor, life member of the Directors Unit and member of the Artisan Unit. He was awarded Shriner of the year in 1990 and had served as the executive director of the Masonic Youth Center form 1980-1997.
He is survived by his wife: Beverley, two sons Bryan Downey and Dean Gallagher and his wife Stefani; three grandchildren: Kristin and Steven Gallagher and Logan Downey and two great-grandchildren Jack and Logan Downey. He was the father to the late Michael Downey.
Due to the restrictions, all services will be private. The funeral service will be streamed live on Thursday, May 21, at 1:00 p.m. on the Carpenter-Jenks Facebook page and later uploaded to his obituary page at www.carpenterjenks.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shrine Charities Of Rhode Island Trust, One Rhodes Place, Cranston, RI 02905.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2020