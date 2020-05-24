|
|
CALDARONE, GILDA (MARTINO)
Gilda (Jill) was born in Providence. She was one of three siblings, Olga and Rudolph, both now deceased. She was the graduate of Central High School Class '38 attending her senior prom with her future husband Bill, recently deceased.
When she married her husband six years after graduation in 1944. He was on leave from the Marines on a three day pass. He returned to duty and this began 24 years of moving to various duty stations across the country. Jill and Bill had two children, Richard, now living in Hawaii with his wife Ruby and their three children, Rachel, Rianna, and Ryker. The youngest son Ronald and his wife Teresa lived next door to Bill and Jill in Western Cranston for over thirty five years. Jill is also survived by two grandchildren, Christian and his wife Tyna, Danielle and her husband Todd Bryant and four great-grandchildren, Oskar, Riley, Ella and Gabriel.
Jill and Bill started a Real-estate agency called, Jill Caldarone Realty and Insurance, which they operated for 50 years.
Jill joined her husband in their love of entertainment and started a square and round dance club called, The Golden Spurs. Jill won a national award for her choreography to several round dances.
Her real passion was horticulture. She had become a Master Gardener starting the Western Cranston Garden Club and is in the Hall of Fame at URI for Master Gardeners. Jill had continued to develop gardening programs for all generations in the State until she was 90 years old.
When she was 92, Jill authored a book called, Bill and Jill from Federal Hill chronicling their life together.
Her and her husband's dedication to country, community and family was only surpassed by their dedication to each other.
Gilda's funeral service and burial are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020