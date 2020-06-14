RESNICK, GILDA J.
Resnick, Gilda J. (Baker), 93, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family. She was an exceptionally beautiful and devoted wife, mother, sister, and Bubbie. She was the beloved wife of over 50 years to the late Earl J. Resnick. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Archie and Anna (Davis) Baker. Earl and Gilda spent many years in Delray Beach, FL. She returned to RI 5 years ago to spend more time with her family.
Gilda was proud of earning her Bachelor's Degree in Gerontology from URI, Class of 1980, and even prouder of her work as Activities Director for Summit Medical Center. She spoke fondly about being the only Jewish altar girl for the priest who came to serve the residents there. Ahead of her time, Gilda also worked in a series of other occupations to financially assist her family.
She cherished her family most of all; being a strong advocate for her husband, mother, and brother, as well as anyone else in need. With the warmth of her smile, everyone who met her felt immediately comfortable while in her presence.
Devoted mother of Deb Cicero (Fred) of Malden, MA, Ken Resnick (the late Claudia) of Roanoke, VA, Sharon Gilstein (Andy) of Warwick, and Frima Palumbo (Peter) of Johnston. Dear sister of Elayne Goodman of Boca Raton, FL and the late Jason Baker. Loving grandmother of Amy, Amanda, Victoria (Glenn), Ana, and Eddie. Cherished aunt of several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial were held at Lincoln Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hope Hospice for their compassionate care. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.