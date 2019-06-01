|
|
FORESTI , GILDO R.
85, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Gladys R. (Holubesko) Foresti.
He is also survived by his two sons, Mitchell Foresti and his wife Donna and Wayne Foresti. He had one sister, RoseMary Cote and three grandchildren, Nicholas Foresti, Eliza Paradis and her husband Joseph and MeighanRose Foresti.
His funeral will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Joseph Church 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial will be in Precious Blood Cemetery, Rathbun St. Woonsocket. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation will be on Monday morning from 9-10 AM prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Dana Faber Cancer Center PO Box 849168 Boston, MA. 02284-9168 or stjudes.org. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 1, 2019