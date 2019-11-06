The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Burial
Following Services
St. Ann Cemetery
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
237 Garden Hills Drive
Cranston, RI
Resources
Gilles E. Roch Obituary
ROCH, GILLES E.
79, of Cranston passed away at home Monday November 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Celia D. (Esposito) Roch for 53 years. Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late Joseph and Georgianna (Boudreau) Roch.
Gilles was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving in the Army. He worked for his family owned business, Roch's Market and later owned his own business, Gil Roch's Meat and Deli.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Joseph G. Roch and wife Diane and daughter-in-law Cathy Roch. He was the father of the late John V. Roch. He was the grandfather of John and his wife Melissa, Abigail, Lillian and Madeline. Gilles was the brother of Colette Benoit, Andre Roch and the late Gertrude Gauvin, Gerald, Marcel, Donald and Raymond Roch. He leaves many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. CALLING HOURS Thursday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to MichaelJFox.org (Parkinson's Research). Please share memories at WoodlawnGatone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
