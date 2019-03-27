|
|
BRUNEAUX, GILLES JULIEN
age 81, of Hope Street, Bristol, died Friday, March 15, 2019 in Paris, France. Husband of Cynthia (Harvey); father of David (Lawrenceburg, Ky.), Mathieu (Canterbury, Conn.), Lucille Bess Mehring (Providence), Luke (Providence); adopted father of Judith (Nice, France); grandfather of Serena, Dartagnan, Julien, Sophie, Claire, Cole, Marc-Antoine, Richard and Charles.
Born in Versailles, France, Gilles moved to the United States in 1979, settling in Rhode Island in 1981. He worked for the Perini Corporation (Framingham) before retiring in 2017.
Gilles was a proud resident of Bristol and loved sunsets and the Fourth of July parade. His Catholic faith was central to his life and he was a very active and generous member of St. Mary's Church. Gilles was a lifelong rower and member of the French National Rowing Team and Providence's Narragansett Boat Club.
Gilles Bruneaux was a great man and a positive, steady force who left a profound mark in the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.
Gilles is also survived by his sister, Claire (Paris, France) nephew Philippe and nieces Valérie and Isabelle. He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Marguerite (Thuilleaux), and by his sister, Annie Hennechart, and nephew François.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol. Burial will follow North Burial Ground, Bristol. Visiting hours Thurdsay, March 28, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol, RI 02809. For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2019