The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church,
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Vallante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina M. (Tagliaferri) Vallante

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gina M. (Tagliaferri) Vallante Obituary
VALLANTE, GINA M. (TAGLIAFERRI)
85, of Johnston, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Vallante Sr; daughter of the late Alfonzo and Lucia (Caruto) Tagliaferri; mother of Joan & Steven Demers, Gina & Bobby Vallante-Anderson, Robert & Suzanne Vallante, the late John Vallante Jr; cherished grandmother of Steven, Joseph and Evan; great-grandmother of Scarlette; sister of the late Angela Bonner, Vincent Tagliaferri and Albert D'Elena. Her funeral will be held on Friday, Oct. 18th, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Burial will take place in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now