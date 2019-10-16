|
|
VALLANTE, GINA M. (TAGLIAFERRI)
85, of Johnston, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Vallante Sr; daughter of the late Alfonzo and Lucia (Caruto) Tagliaferri; mother of Joan & Steven Demers, Gina & Bobby Vallante-Anderson, Robert & Suzanne Vallante, the late John Vallante Jr; cherished grandmother of Steven, Joseph and Evan; great-grandmother of Scarlette; sister of the late Angela Bonner, Vincent Tagliaferri and Albert D'Elena. Her funeral will be held on Friday, Oct. 18th, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Burial will take place in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019