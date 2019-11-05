|
|
MACARI, GINO A.
92, of Cranston , passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Hope (Conlon) Macari. Born in Providence, a son of the late Federico and Virginia (Gamba) Macari. Gino was a graduate of Bryant College and a self employed accountant for over 50 years, and a WW II Army veteran.
He is survived by his children, David A. Macari and his wife Sharon and their children Jeffrey Macari and Jennifer Ledoux and her husband Timothy, Virginia A. Moran and her husband James and their children Michael and Erin Moran, Patricia L. Levesque and Karen L. Macari and her partner James Peluso Jr. Gino was also the brother of the late Olindo Macari, Edo Macari, Mary Riccio and Pasco Macari.
Gino was a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loyal friend and for his warm sense of humor and willingness to help others. He inspired and touched many peoples lives. He was an avid golfer and a member and past officer of the Alpine Country Club. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
VISITING HOURS will be Thursday 9-10am with funeral to follow from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial with military honors will be held in St. Ann's Cemetery Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.comfor online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019