CROCE, GIOVANNA "JENNIE" (GUERCIA)
91, of Cranston, passed away July 16, 2020 after a brief illness. She enjoyed a long, wonderful life. She was the beloved wife of 60 years of the late Joseph R. Croce. She was the loving and devoted mother of Joseph R. Croce, Jr., and Deputy Chief Robert M. Croce, CFD (Ret.). She treasured Cathy, as though she was not a daughter-in-law, but a daughter. She was the loving grandmother and "Miem" of Jacqueline, Joseph III, Jennifer, Kristian, and Sarah.
She was the daughter of the late Albert Guercia and Antoinetta (Calvino) Guercia. She is survived by her sister-in-law Natalie Guercia. She joins her siblings who have predeceased her; her four brothers Archille Guercia, Frank Guercia, Nicola Guercia and Albert Guercia, Jr., and her two sisters Flora Boscalia and Mary Boscalia. She was a lifelong friend of Margaret Rainone and the late Christine Marsala. In addition, she is survived by a large extended family of nieces and nephews.
She once said she became an instant millionaire when her five grandchildren were born. Because of her loving ways, the void she leaves will never be filled and she will be dearly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston followed by a Graveside Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
