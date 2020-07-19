AM SO SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF YOUR MOTHER, JENN WAS A SWEET HEART A GOOD WOMEN .ALWAY.S NICE TO EVERY ONE,, SHE WILL BE MISSED,,,IN THE FEW YEARS I KNEW JENN SHE WAS A GOOD FRIEND,,A LADY WHO ALWAY ENJOY US WHEN WE CAME TO CLEAN THE HOUSE,,,A SWEET KIND HEART, WE HAD SO MUCH FUN WE WILL MISS YOU JENN,YOU WAS A GOOD FRIEND,, WE LOVED YOU ..SHA SHA / DONNA ,,,



SHARON NARKAWICH,

Friend