1/1
Giovanna "Jennie" (Guercia) Croce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Giovanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROCE, GIOVANNA "JENNIE" (GUERCIA)
91, of Cranston, passed away July 16, 2020 after a brief illness. She enjoyed a long, wonderful life. She was the beloved wife of 60 years of the late Joseph R. Croce. She was the loving and devoted mother of Joseph R. Croce, Jr., and Deputy Chief Robert M. Croce, CFD (Ret.). She treasured Cathy, as though she was not a daughter-in-law, but a daughter. She was the loving grandmother and "Miem" of Jacqueline, Joseph III, Jennifer, Kristian, and Sarah.
She was the daughter of the late Albert Guercia and Antoinetta (Calvino) Guercia. She is survived by her sister-in-law Natalie Guercia. She joins her siblings who have predeceased her; her four brothers Archille Guercia, Frank Guercia, Nicola Guercia and Albert Guercia, Jr., and her two sisters Flora Boscalia and Mary Boscalia. She was a lifelong friend of Margaret Rainone and the late Christine Marsala. In addition, she is survived by a large extended family of nieces and nephews.
She once said she became an instant millionaire when her five grandchildren were born. Because of her loving ways, the void she leaves will never be filled and she will be dearly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston followed by a Graveside Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 18, 2020
Bob and family;Sorry to hear of your Moms passing!
Tom and Candy Nichols
Friend
July 17, 2020
AM SO SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF YOUR MOTHER, JENN WAS A SWEET HEART A GOOD WOMEN .ALWAY.S NICE TO EVERY ONE,, SHE WILL BE MISSED,,,IN THE FEW YEARS I KNEW JENN SHE WAS A GOOD FRIEND,,A LADY WHO ALWAY ENJOY US WHEN WE CAME TO CLEAN THE HOUSE,,,A SWEET KIND HEART, WE HAD SO MUCH FUN WE WILL MISS YOU JENN,YOU WAS A GOOD FRIEND,, WE LOVED YOU ..SHA SHA / DONNA ,,,
SHARON NARKAWICH,
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved