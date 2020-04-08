|
ACETO, GIOVANNI
95 of Cranston passed away at home on April 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Celeste (DeAngelis) Aceto for 64 years. Born in Esperia, Frosinone, Italy, he was the son of the late Luca and Ascenza (Palombo) Aceto.
Giovanni worked for Central Nurseries and Cranston Print Works for many years before he retired. Giovanni enjoyed the simple things in life. He spent countless hours tending to his garden and enjoying the outdoors. He also loved making homemade wine with his wife. Most of all, Giovanni loved spending time with his family. He was happiest when gathered around the table with his family, laughing and telling stories from his childhood.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Anna Paliotta and her husband Bruno, Luca Aceto and Luigi Aceto and his wife Susan, all of Cranston; cherished grandchildren Giuseppe Paliotta, John Paliotta and his wife Gina, Luca, Lorenzo-Eric, Adriana and Antonio Aceto, and great-grandchild Giovanni Paliotta.
He was the brother of Domenic and Luigi Aceto and the late Maria Civita, Lorenzo and Clino Aceto.
Giovanni will be remembered for his strength, lively spirit and loving heart.
His funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020