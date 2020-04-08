The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Giovanni Aceto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giovanni Aceto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giovanni Aceto Obituary
ACETO, GIOVANNI
95 of Cranston passed away at home on April 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Celeste (DeAngelis) Aceto for 64 years. Born in Esperia, Frosinone, Italy, he was the son of the late Luca and Ascenza (Palombo) Aceto.
Giovanni worked for Central Nurseries and Cranston Print Works for many years before he retired. Giovanni enjoyed the simple things in life. He spent countless hours tending to his garden and enjoying the outdoors. He also loved making homemade wine with his wife. Most of all, Giovanni loved spending time with his family. He was happiest when gathered around the table with his family, laughing and telling stories from his childhood.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Anna Paliotta and her husband Bruno, Luca Aceto and Luigi Aceto and his wife Susan, all of Cranston; cherished grandchildren Giuseppe Paliotta, John Paliotta and his wife Gina, Luca, Lorenzo-Eric, Adriana and Antonio Aceto, and great-grandchild Giovanni Paliotta.
He was the brother of Domenic and Luigi Aceto and the late Maria Civita, Lorenzo and Clino Aceto.
Giovanni will be remembered for his strength, lively spirit and loving heart.
His funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giovanni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now