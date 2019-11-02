The Providence Journal Obituaries
CARDILLO, GIOVANNI
83, of Cranston passed away on Monday October 28, 2019 at RI Hospital in Providence. He was the husband of the late Columba (Colacone) Cardillo.
Born in Minturno, Italy he was the son of the late Andrew and Lucrezia (Costanzo) Cardillo.
Giovanni was the manager of the former Hillside Motor Lodge of Cranston for many years before retiring.
He was the father of Andrew Cardillo and his wife Linda of Cumberland and companion of Sandy McDonald of Cranston.
His funeral arrangements were private.
VisitNardolilloFH.com.for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 2, 2019
